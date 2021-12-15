Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,840,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 65,878 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.63% of Sally Beauty worth $31,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 69,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period.

Shares of SBH stock opened at $19.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.59 and a twelve month high of $25.66.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 148.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Sally Beauty news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $60,921.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,401 shares of company stock worth $319,171 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

