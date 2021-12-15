Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Short Interest Down 95.6% in November

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 95.6% from the November 15th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SAXPY traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.25. 43,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,160. The company has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.32. Sampo Oyj has a 1 year low of $20.21 and a 1 year high of $27.35.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter.

SAXPY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

