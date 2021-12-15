Scala Trading Down 20% Over Last Week (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. In the last seven days, Scala has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar. One Scala coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Scala has a total market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $1,436.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00054938 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,032.52 or 0.08207691 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00078327 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,157.22 or 1.00053349 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00053307 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

