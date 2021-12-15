Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $145.31

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €145.31 ($163.27) and traded as high as €169.00 ($189.89). Schneider Electric S.E. shares last traded at €167.02 ($187.66), with a volume of 783,865 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SU. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($185.39) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($191.01) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €131.00 ($147.19) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($168.54) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €200.00 ($224.72) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €158.75 ($178.37).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

