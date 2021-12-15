Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA) Short Interest Up 127.8% in November

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 127.8% from the November 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSAA. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 2nd quarter worth $968,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 2nd quarter worth $1,580,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,692,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,541,000. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,949,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha alerts:

SSAA opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.75.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.