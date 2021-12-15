ScPrime (SCP) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $94,629.00

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Over the last week, ScPrime has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00001352 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $26.40 million and $94,629.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ScPrime alerts:

MobileCoin (MOB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00025198 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007284 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded down 63.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000480 BTC.

About ScPrime

ScPrime (SCP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 39,674,766 coins. ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.