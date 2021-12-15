SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Acquires 50,000 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Berry Global Group worth $7,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 2,080.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,489,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,594 shares during the period. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at $42,400,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at $42,393,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Berry Global Group by 216.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 937,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,125,000 after acquiring an additional 641,475 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Berry Global Group by 25.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,818,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,843,000 after acquiring an additional 566,315 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $1,007,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BERY opened at $69.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.65 and a 12-month high of $72.95.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BERY. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securities began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

