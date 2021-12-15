SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 294,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,284,000. Edwards Lifesciences makes up approximately 1.5% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EW. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 20.6% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.3% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 40,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.3% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In related news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.23 per share, with a total value of $168,345.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total value of $3,636,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,881 shares of company stock valued at $15,812,388. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $116.90 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $123.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.95. The firm has a market cap of $72.98 billion, a PE ratio of 49.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Citigroup upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.25.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.