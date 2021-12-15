SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Buys 10,343 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,343 shares during the period. MSCI accounts for about 1.7% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. owned 0.08% of MSCI worth $37,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI opened at $591.07 on Wednesday. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $380.00 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $634.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $600.27.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. The firm had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 50.42%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total transaction of $1,498,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total transaction of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock worth $5,171,757 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $694.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $648.57.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

