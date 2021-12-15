SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Cuts Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,560 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams comprises 1.5% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $34,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 4,623 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 612.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $430,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Bank of America downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.57.

SHW stock opened at $342.76 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $218.06 and a 52-week high of $348.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

