SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 58,500 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Netflix by 5.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,635 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.6% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 26.0% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at about $594,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 52.6% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $750.00 price target (up previously from $705.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $451.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.08.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,070 shares of company stock worth $79,525,491. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $597.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $478.54 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $264.88 billion, a PE ratio of 53.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $648.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $578.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

