SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Grows Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 2.4% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $54,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock opened at $262.52 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $265.86. The company has a market cap of $196.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.84.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.91%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.10.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

