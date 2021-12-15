SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Invests $9.60 Million in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,599,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 12,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 5.5% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock opened at $201.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.11 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.29. The stock has a market cap of $109.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.00.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

