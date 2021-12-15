SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 76.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,155,047 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $20,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $57,000. 51.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $61.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $260.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.27, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $40.53 and a one year high of $66.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -253.24%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Truist Securities cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.90.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

