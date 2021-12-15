SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Makes New $18.22 Million Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 70,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 10.4% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,752,000 after purchasing an additional 39,837 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 355.8% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,399,000 after acquiring an additional 220,669 shares in the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth about $1,262,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 75.7% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 461,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $134,427,000 after acquiring an additional 198,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $186.80 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $179.15 and a one year high of $310.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.67 and a 200-day moving average of $259.35. The company has a market capitalization of $219.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Erste Group cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on PayPal from $340.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.18.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

