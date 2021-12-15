SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Sells 340,000 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. decreased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340,000 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $9,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,955,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,905,000 after acquiring an additional 357,430 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,545,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,447,000 after acquiring an additional 443,974 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,458,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,078 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,623,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,310,000 after purchasing an additional 273,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,579,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,139,000 after purchasing an additional 502,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.86.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $63.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $88.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.73%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $78,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,222,062 shares of company stock valued at $199,777,148 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

