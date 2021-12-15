SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Takes $1.11 Million Position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Marqeta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Marqeta by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,650,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,035,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $462,000. 19.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MQ opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.73. Marqeta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $37.90.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $131.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $69,804,743.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $1,437,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of research firms have commented on MQ. KeyCorp upped their price target on Marqeta from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Marqeta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. Truist began coverage on Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.09.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

