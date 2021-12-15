Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.54

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.54 and traded as low as $1.81. Second Sight Medical Products shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 473,899 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYES. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Second Sight Medical Products by 89.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,162,357 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after buying an additional 547,326 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Second Sight Medical Products in the second quarter valued at about $1,847,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Second Sight Medical Products by 6,115.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,805 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 146,411 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Second Sight Medical Products in the second quarter valued at about $687,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Second Sight Medical Products in the second quarter valued at about $494,000. Institutional investors own 18.15% of the company’s stock.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of implantable visual prosthetics. It offers Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device intended to provide artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to a wide range of causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

