Secret Trading Down 17.4% Over Last Week (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One Secret coin can currently be bought for $4.11 or 0.00008412 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a total market cap of $615.06 million and $7.62 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.59 or 0.00275757 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00010095 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003215 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00015609 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000047 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000186 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 149,815,729 coins. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

