Secure Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,430 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF comprises 0.6% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 86.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $80,000.

Shares of FTEC stock opened at $131.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.45. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $99.20 and a 12 month high of $137.00.

