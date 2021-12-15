Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) traded down 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.67 and last traded at $22.67. 6,277 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 493,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.55.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Seer in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Seer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.67.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.85 and a 200-day moving average of $32.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a PE ratio of -16.69.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 million. Research analysts forecast that Seer, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seer news, CFO David R. Horn sold 26,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $532,290.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Omead Ostadan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $659,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,273 shares of company stock worth $2,179,291 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Seer by 284.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Seer by 1,462.9% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Seer by 103,840.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Seer by 249.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Seer during the third quarter valued at $208,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

