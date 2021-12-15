Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) EVP Stephen Brad Cohen Sells 14,889 Shares

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) EVP Stephen Brad Cohen sold 14,889 shares of Sensus Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $107,498.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Stephen Brad Cohen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 9th, Stephen Brad Cohen sold 22,633 shares of Sensus Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $176,763.73.

Shares of NASDAQ SRTS traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.98. 203,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,465. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The stock has a market cap of $115.99 million, a PE ratio of -367.50 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.12.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 13.0% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 81,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 18.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 10,616 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 34,699 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SRTS. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Sensus Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Sensus Healthcare from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.94.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

