Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Short Interest Update

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 101,900 shares, an increase of 116.8% from the November 15th total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRTS opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.12. Sensus Healthcare has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -367.50 and a beta of 0.42.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Brad Cohen sold 22,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $176,763.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 21,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total transaction of $170,834.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 13.0% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 81,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 59.8% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 18.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 10,616 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 34,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SRTS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.94.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

