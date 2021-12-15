Sentinel Chain (SENC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $310,986.00

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. In the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. Sentinel Chain has a market capitalization of $229,472.03 and $310,986.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel Chain alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004324 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00039963 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101.06 or 0.00206705 BTC.

About Sentinel Chain

SENC is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 coins. Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value. The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace. “

Sentinel Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.