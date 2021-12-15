Sentinel Trading Down 16.8% Over Last 7 Days (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Sentinel has a total market cap of $87.83 million and $560,241.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel coin can now be purchased for $0.0145 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel (DVPN) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 13,666,196,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,065,084,834 coins. The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.