Seplat Petroleum Development (LON:SEPL) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $83.90

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (LON:SEPL)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 83.90 ($1.11) and traded as high as GBX 84.60 ($1.12). Seplat Petroleum Development shares last traded at GBX 82 ($1.08), with a volume of 3,051,450 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 83.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £483.63 million and a P/E ratio of 13.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Seplat Petroleum Development’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.51%.

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production, and gas processing activities in Nigeria. It operates a seven oil and gas blocks in the Niger Delta region. The company holds 45% interest in the OML 4 that covers an area of 267 km2; OML 38 covering an area of 2,094 km2; OML 41 that covers an area of 291 km2; and OML 40, which covers an area of 498 km2 located onshore within the Niger Delta.

