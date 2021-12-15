Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Short Interest Down 93.9% in November

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 93.9% from the November 15th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 316,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shenzhou International Group stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.16. 136,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,331. Shenzhou International Group has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $26.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.12.

About Shenzhou International Group

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, processing, and selling knitwear products. It produces and sells sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear. The company is also involved in the import and export of commodities; quality check of garments; print and sale of knitwear products; trading and retail businesses; aircraft leasing; and property management and leasing activities.

