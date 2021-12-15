Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Cut to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.44.

NYSE SHW opened at $342.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.51. Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $218.06 and a one year high of $348.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 199.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,663,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,629,704,000 after buying an additional 13,771,851 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,676,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,944,539,000 after buying an additional 321,182 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 221.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,060,581,000 after buying an additional 7,734,545 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,600,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,888,093,000 after buying an additional 7,186,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 192.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,704,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,371,674,000 after buying an additional 5,724,284 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

