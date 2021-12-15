Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $17,580.00

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Shield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $17,580.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Shield Protocol has traded 22.8% lower against the US dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can now be bought for about $4.27 or 0.00009045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00052557 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,705.13 or 0.07847967 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00076494 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,221.48 or 1.00021581 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00051186 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Shield Protocol Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 239,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

