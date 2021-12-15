Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) & Emtec (OTCMKTS:ETEC) Head to Head Analysis

Emtec (OTCMKTS:ETEC) and Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Emtec and Shift4 Payments, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emtec 0 0 0 0 N/A Shift4 Payments 0 1 8 0 2.89

Shift4 Payments has a consensus target price of $90.22, indicating a potential upside of 71.92%. Given Shift4 Payments’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Shift4 Payments is more favorable than Emtec.

Profitability

This table compares Emtec and Shift4 Payments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emtec N/A N/A N/A Shift4 Payments -4.34% -3.43% -0.94%

Volatility & Risk

Emtec has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shift4 Payments has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.4% of Shift4 Payments shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.1% of Emtec shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of Shift4 Payments shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Emtec and Shift4 Payments’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emtec N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Shift4 Payments $766.90 million 5.68 -$18.40 million ($1.02) -51.45

Emtec has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Shift4 Payments.

Summary

Shift4 Payments beats Emtec on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Emtec Company Profile

Emtec Inc. operates as information technology consulting firm, which provides transformative digital solutions to world-class organizations. The company’s services include advisory, applications, analytic and infrastructure services. The Advisory services consists of prepare for the cloud, profitability and cost management, project management and change management. The Applications service consists of advisory, development, implementation and support of mission critical applications. It provides Customer Relationship Management, Enterprise Resource Planning, Enterprise Performance Management, collaboration, application development and testing, mobile design and development and application managed services. The Infrastructure services include end user computing, mobile device management, enterprise computing, service management, knowledge management, digital enterprise management; and service desk and ClearCARE Managed Support Services. The Analytics services offers BI Roadmap & Strategy, BI/Analytics Assessment, data governance, data visualization services, implementation services, analytics cloud enablement, custom EDW development and ClearCARE managed support services. The compan

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions. The company also offers suite of technology solutions, such as Lighthouse, a cloud-based business intelligence tool that includes customer engagement, social media management, online reputation management, scheduling, and product pricing, as well as reporting and analytics; integrated POS for merchants business; and Skytab, a mobile payment solution. In addition, it provides marketplace technology that enable seamless integrations into third-party applications, which includes online delivery services, payroll, timekeeping, and other human resource services. Further, the company offers merchant management, training and education, marketing management, and incentives tracking solutions. Additionally, it provides merchant underwriting, onboarding and activation, training, risk management, and support services; and software integrations and compliance management, and partner support and services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

