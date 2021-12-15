Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $24.49

Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.49 and last traded at $24.49, with a volume of 123 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.80.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Shimizu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.11.

Shimizu Corp. engages in the business of construction and real estate development services. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Real Estate Business and Others. The Construction Business segment engages in the building construction and civil engineering services. The Real Estate Business segment engages in the sale, purchase, and rental of properties.

