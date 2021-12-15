Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, a growth of 146.4% from the November 15th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Shin-Etsu Chemical alerts:

Shares of SHECY stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.35. The company had a trading volume of 68,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 5.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.80. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a twelve month low of $38.86 and a twelve month high of $48.91. The company has a market capitalization of $72.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.02.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial chemicals. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)/Chlor-Alkali Business, Silicone Business, Specialty Chemicals Business, Semiconductor Silicon Business, Electronics and Functional Materials Business, and Diversified Business.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.