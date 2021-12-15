Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by Aegon Asset Management UK PLC

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC raised its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,655 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,833 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $63,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth $2,436,000. Institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,636.08.

Shares of SHOP traded down $33.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,320.34. 16,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,865. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,005.14 and a 52 week high of $1,762.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.73 billion, a PE ratio of 50.48, a PEG ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,494.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,469.71.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

