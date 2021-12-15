Short Interest in Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF) Grows By 138.5%

Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 138.5% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

CTAGF stock remained flat at $$0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday. Capita has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.62.

Get Capita alerts:

About Capita

Capita Plc engages in the provision of technology-enabled business process outsourcing and business process management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, Specialist Services, and Group Trading and Central Services.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.