Short Interest in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Increases By 104.3%

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, an increase of 104.3% from the November 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRGE traded up $1.54 on Wednesday, hitting $61.50. 24,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,445. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.01. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a one year low of $47.02 and a one year high of $63.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRGE. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 358.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period.

