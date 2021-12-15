Short Interest in G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD) Grows By 147.7%

G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,200 shares, an increase of 147.7% from the November 15th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

GSQD remained flat at $$9.89 on Wednesday. 69,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,415. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.89. G Squared Ascend I has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $10.02.

Get G Squared Ascend I alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in G Squared Ascend I during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC grew its holdings in G Squared Ascend I by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC now owns 18,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G Squared Ascend I during the third quarter worth $228,000. DLD Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in G Squared Ascend I by 140.0% in the second quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in G Squared Ascend I in the second quarter valued at $592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

G Squared Ascend I Inc focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for G Squared Ascend I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G Squared Ascend I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.