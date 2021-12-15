Short Interest in Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Decreases By 57.1%

Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the November 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GEBRF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.10. The stock had a trading volume of 9,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,356. Greenbriar Capital has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $2.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.16.
About Greenbriar Capital
