Short Interest in Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) Increases By 139.0%

Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 425,900 shares, a growth of 139.0% from the November 15th total of 178,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 125.3 days.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hulic in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HULCF traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $9.56. 215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,638. Hulic has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.47.

Hulic Co, Ltd. engages in the development, rental, sale, and brokerage of real estate properties in Japan. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Insurance, and Hotels and Inns. Its property portfolio includes office buildings, commercial buildings, residential rental buildings, hotels, and other properties.

