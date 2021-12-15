Short Interest in Imperial Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMPHF) Grows By 138.4%

Imperial Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMPHF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a growth of 138.4% from the November 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 238,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Imperial Helium stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,919. Imperial Helium has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17.

