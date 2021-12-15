Short Interest in Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Declines By 93.5%

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 93.5% from the November 15th total of 215,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 305,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Intesa Sanpaolo stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.99. 410,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,694. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.75. Intesa Sanpaolo has a one year low of $12.93 and a one year high of $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Several research firms have commented on ISNPY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intesa Sanpaolo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

