Short Interest in Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Drops By 56.5%

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 56.5% from the November 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

JRONY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €20.00 ($22.47) price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS stock traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $45.44. The company had a trading volume of 750 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,054. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.67. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a twelve month low of $30.45 and a twelve month high of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.97 and a 200-day moving average of $42.32.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

