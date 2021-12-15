Short Interest in Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Drops By 56.5%

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 56.5% from the November 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

JRONY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €20.00 ($22.47) price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS stock traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $45.44. The company had a trading volume of 750 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,054. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.67. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a twelve month low of $30.45 and a twelve month high of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.97 and a 200-day moving average of $42.32.

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

