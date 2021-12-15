Short Interest in Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Declines By 93.9%

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 93.9% from the November 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Johnson Matthey stock traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $52.19. 7,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,149. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.35. Johnson Matthey has a 52 week low of $52.19 and a 52 week high of $95.72.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.5656 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JMPLY shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson Matthey from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from 3,600.00 to 2,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $994.65.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

