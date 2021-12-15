Short Interest in Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Decreases By 59.4%

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 59.4% from the November 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

KIGRY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,879. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Kion Group has a 1 year low of $20.81 and a 1 year high of $29.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.81 and its 200-day moving average is $26.43.

Get Kion Group alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on KIGRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kion Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

KION GROUP AG operates as a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.