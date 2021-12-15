Short Interest in Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) Declines By 58.5%

Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a drop of 58.5% from the November 15th total of 65,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Kojamo Oyj stock remained flat at $$24.62 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.25. Kojamo Oyj has a 52-week low of $23.11 and a 52-week high of $24.72.

Several research firms have issued reports on KOJAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kojamo Oyj in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kojamo Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday. Danske lowered Kojamo Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered Kojamo Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Kojamo Oyj, a private residential real estate company, provides rental apartments and housing services in Finland. The company rents and manages apartments under the Lumo brand name. As of February 18, 2021, it operated 35,802 rental apartments. The company was formerly known as VVO Group plc and changed its name to Kojamo Oyj in March 2017.

