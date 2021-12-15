Short Interest in Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA) Drops By 55.0%

Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 55.0% from the November 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

LVRA stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.77. 2,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,100. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.75. Levere has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LVRA. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Levere by 9.5% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 13,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levere in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levere in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levere during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC boosted its position in shares of Levere by 4.5% during the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 239,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 10,302 shares during the period. 25.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Levere Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

