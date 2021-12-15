Short Interest in Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) Decreases By 54.2%

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a decrease of 54.2% from the November 15th total of 43,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ LIXT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.39. 69,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,110. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.77. Lixte Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $7.19.

Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lixte Biotechnology by 191.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,826 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Lixte Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lixte Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Lixte Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lixte Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

About Lixte Biotechnology

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company, that uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets related with serious common diseases and designs novel compounds to attack those targets. The firm focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development.

