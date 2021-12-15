Short Interest in New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) Grows By 135.7%

New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 135.7% from the November 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of New Jersey Mining stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.05. 22,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,162. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.65. New Jersey Mining has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
About New Jersey Mining
