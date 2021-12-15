Short Interest in New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) Grows By 135.7%

New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 135.7% from the November 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of New Jersey Mining stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.05. 22,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,162. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.65. New Jersey Mining has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get New Jersey Mining alerts:

About New Jersey Mining

New Jersey Mining Co engages in the exploration and development of gold, silver and base metal deposits. It has a portfolio of mineral properties namely: Golden Chest Mine, Murray Gold Belt, Butte Highlands and Central Idaho. The company was founded by Grant Brackebusch on July 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, ID.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.