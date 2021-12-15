Short Interest in Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Declines By 50.7%

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,900 shares, a decline of 50.7% from the November 15th total of 204,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 100.9 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EFRTF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.25 to C$13.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.25 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

OTCMKTS:EFRTF opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average is $9.44. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $5.98 and a 52 week high of $11.40.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

