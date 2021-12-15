Short Interest in NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Drops By 50.9%

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 352,200 shares, a decline of 50.9% from the November 15th total of 718,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NUVSF shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$5.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NuVista Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.93.

Shares of NUVSF stock opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. NuVista Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $6.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.72.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

