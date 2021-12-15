Short Interest in OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Declines By 64.7%

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 64.7% from the November 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OMVKY stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,288. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.30. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $38.26 and a 52 week high of $64.58.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OMV Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

